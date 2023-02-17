Watch: Eknath Shinde supporters celebrate outside Mumbai office after EC's decision on party name and symbol

e-Paper Get App
Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India ordered that name and symbol of the Shiv Sena be awarded to the breakaway faction of Eknath Shinde

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Mumbai: The supporters of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction gathered outside the party's office in Nariman Point opposite the Mantralaya.

The supporters of Shinde faction celebrated the EC's decision by bursting crackers and raising slogans in favour of their leaders and party.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India ordered that name and symbol of the Shiv Sena be awarded to the breakaway faction of Eknath Shinde, dealing a big blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The ECI observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is "undemocratic." It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, the EC said.

The Election Commission also observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to it.

"Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," it stated.

