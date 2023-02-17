Big Blow to Uddhav Thackeray: EC gives Shiv Sena name, bow & arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde faction

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday recognised Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as the real Shiv Sena and allowed the faction to retain the party name and its bow-arrow symbol.

This is a huge win for the Shinde faction against Shiv Sena UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as both factions has been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol since Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year.

The ECI observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is "undemocratic." It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, the EC said.

The Election Commission also observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to it.

"Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," it stated.

Shiv Sena UBT to stay till bye-elections

Meanwhile, former CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp has been allowed to use the name Shiv Sena UBT and the symbol of "flaming torch" for the upcoming bye-elections in Maharashtra assembly.

In September 2022, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea made by the Uddhav group to stop the ECI from deciding Eknath Shinde's application seeking official status.

