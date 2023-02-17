e-Paper Get App
Devendra Fadnavis on EC decision: 'Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is true Sena'

The EC has allowed the Eknath Shinde faction to keep the Shiv Sena party name and the bow-arrow symbol, thus, delivering a massive blow on Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday welcomed the Election Commission of India's decision to recognise Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as the real Shiv Sena.

The EC has allowed the Shinde faction to keep the Shiv Sena party name and the bow-arrow symbol, thus, delivering a massive blow on Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT.

"We have been saying from day one that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is true Sena. Shiv Sena is a party of ideology and not of family. This has been proven now," Fadnavis said.

The two factions had been sparring over the party name and symbol ever since Shinde revolted against the Thackeray government last year.

"We will take forward the thoughts of Balasaheb and will serve the peopel of the state. This is victory of Balasaheb's thoughts," Shinde said on the EC's decision.

Shiv Sena, NCP shocked with EC decision

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp has been allowed to use the name Shiv Sena UBT and the symbol of "flaming torch" for the upcoming bye-elections in Maharashtra assembly.

But the faction is not going to keep quiet with this decision as party leader Sanjay Raut said they will appeal against it in the Supreme Court.

"We will go to the people's court now. We will fight the legal battle as well. We will raise the real Shiv Sena from the ground yet again," Raut said.

"We are shocked about the decision by an autonomous body like Election Commission. It was well known that Balasaheb Thackeray appointed Uddhav Thackeray as his heir, " NCP MP Supriya Sule said.

