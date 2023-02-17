e-Paper Get App
Eknath Shinde on getting Shiv Sena name, party symbol by EC: 'This is victory of Balasaheb's thoughts'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday recognised Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as the real Shiv Sena and allowed the faction to retain the party name and its bow-arrow symbol.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was over the moon on Friday as the Election Commission of India allowed his Shiv Sena party to retain its name and the bow-arrow symbol.

Both the factions of Shiv Sena led by Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray had been fighting for the party name and bow-arrow symbol since the incumbent CM revolted against Thackeray last year.

"In democracy the majority is important which we had. This is victory of the struggle we did.

Big Blow to Uddhav Thackeray: EC gives Shiv Sena name, bow & arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde faction
"We will take forward the thoughts of Balasaheb and will serve the peopel of the state. This is victory of Balasaheb's thoughts," Shinde said after the EC's decision which comes as a big blow for former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT.

Sparring over Shiv Sena name, symbol ends

Meanwhile, Thackeray's camp has been allowed to use the name Shiv Sena UBT and the symbol of "flaming torch" for the upcoming bye-elections in Maharashtra assembly.

In September 2022, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea made by the Uddhav group to stop the ECI from deciding Eknath Shinde's application seeking official status.

"We have been saying from day one that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is true Sena. Shiv Sena is a party of ideology and not of family. This has been proven now," Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Sanjay Raut reacts to EC allowing Shinde to keep Shiv Sena name, symbol: 'Death of democracy, will...
