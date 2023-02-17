Sanjay Raut reacts to EC allowing Shinde to keep Shiv Sena name, symbol: 'Death of democracy, will go to SC'

Sanjay Raut | PTI

After the Election commission of India ordered the Shiv Sena party's name and symbol to be allotted to the Eknath Shinde Faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut termed it "death of democracy".

"We will go to the people's court now. We will fight the legal battle as well. We will raise the real Shiv Sena from the ground yet again," Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut said he's not worried since the support of people is with them.

"We will go in front of people with new symbol. We will build this Shiv Sena again," the Sena MP said.

"There is no democracy left in the country. EC, other central agencies all have become slaves. This is death of democracy," Raut added.

Attacking the EC's decision to award the party name and symbol to Eknath Shinde faction, Sanjay Raut said: "This is a bought decision. This is not justice. Crores of rupees have been spent to form this govt in Maharashtra. Today the country has witnessed this money has been watered to which level," Raut said.

"The Election Commission took out the rules of truth and justice.Forty theives claim Balasaheb's Shiv Sena and Election Commission approves it. The script was already written and ready. The country is heading towards dictatorship. The traitors were saying that the result will be in their favor. A miracle happened! keep fighting," Sanjay Raut said in a tweet.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, reacting to the development, said: "We are shocked about the decision by an autonomous body like Election Commission. It was well known that Balasaheb Thackeray appointed Uddhav Thackeray as his heir."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, visibly happy over the development, said: "We have been saying from day one that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is true Sena. Shiv Sena is a party of ideology and not of family. This has been proven now."

