'Voters Living Among Files?': MNS Flags 57 Fake Entries Registered At Belapur Ward Office

In a startling revelation ahead of the elections, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has discovered that 57 voters under the Belapur Assembly Constituency, Part 366, are registered with the address of the Belapur Municipal Ward Office itself.

MNS Ground Check Exposes Phantom Voters

During a ground inspection, the MNS team reportedly found that none of the listed voters actually reside at the ward office. Even the security guards, clerks, and other staff members at the premises confirmed that no such individuals live there.

“How can 57 voters be registered at a ward office address? Are these voters living among files and desks?” an MNS representative questioned, calling the entries “a shocking example of negligence” in voter registration.

Party Slams Election Officials for ‘Sleepwalking’ Registration

The party further alleged that such errors raise serious questions about the credibility of the election machinery.

“Did the election officials register these voters in their sleep?” the MNS asked sarcastically.

MNS to ‘Felicitate’ Officials for the Blunder

Continuing its trademark style of protest, the MNS announced that it will soon ‘felicitate’ the election officials responsible for the blunder.

“We’ll honour them with a shawl and a coconut for their outstanding contribution to voter list errors,” the statement read, taking a sharp dig at the authorities.

Demand for Immediate Inquiry

The party has demanded an immediate inquiry into how such entries were made and urged the Election Commission to take corrective action before polling.