Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Void created by Lata Mangeshkar's death hard to put in words: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai in the morning after multiple organ failure.
PTI
Void created by Lata Mangeshkar's death hard to put in words: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the void created by the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was hard to be described in words.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai in the morning after multiple organ failure.

Terming Mangeshkar as 'Ananddhan' who ruled the hearts of people with her melodious voice for eight decades, Bhagwat said, "The anguish and void that has come up not just in my heart but of every Indian with the death of Lata Didi is very hard to describe in words." Despite being a singer of international repute, she used to prepare and practice before singing any song, just as she would do when she was 13 years' old, he said.

Bhagwat lauded her "tapasya" (devotion) towards her personal, family, social and professional life, and said her behaviour symbolising "suchita" (purity) and "sadhna" (meditation) was an example for everyone.

"May the Almighty give us all and Mangeshkar family the strength to bear this loss. I personally and on behalf of the RSS pay tributes to her, " he said.

Former RSS general secretary Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi also paid tributes to Mangeshkar.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
