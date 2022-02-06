PM Modi to arrive in Mumbai today, pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai today to pay his tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away this morning at the age of 92, according to FPJ sources.

PM Modi will land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and proceed to Shivaji Park, Mumbai to pay his respects to the departed soul.

PM Modi's virtual rally in Goa has also been cancelled following the singer's demise.

"Goa BJP has cancelled PM's rally and other major party functions following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Goa BJP was supposed to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. Nitin Gadkari's meeting has also been cancelled, he informed.

"Lata Mangeshkar will be immortal among all", added Sawant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday. Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that singing legend Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded a state funeral.

Lata Mangeshkar (92), the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

The mortal remains of the late singer will be taken to her residence around 12:30 am. The last rites with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today

Thackeray in a statement said Lata Mangeshkar's death was an end of a glorious era.

Her melodious voice was immortal, he said, adding that everyone was in grief after hearing about her demise.

"She will continue to live amongst us," the CM said in a statement.

The funeral will be held will state honours, he added.

"It is sad that Lata Mangeshkar has left us physically. She was a symbol of motherly blessing. Her voice has brought alive all situations in everyone's lives. Her voice broke the barriers of language, region, caste, creed and religion," Thackeray said.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

"The Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from February 6 (Sunday) to February 7 (Monday)," the government said in a statement.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:47 PM IST