Virtual Classrooms amid Pandemic: Thane Rural Cops to get online training

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of police personnel have tested positive for the virus. Several have lost their lives while working on the frontlines to restrict the spread of the deadly infection while maintaining law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

The Thane (rural) police force is no exception.

However, this has not deterred the men-in-khaaki from keeping pace with technology amid the grim situation.

The Thane (rural) police is fine tuning modalities to resume online training sessions to officers via live broadcasting module on the digital platform. The sessions which are likely to begin next week will impart training on investigations related to cyber crime, online frauds, economic offences, and evidence collection, departmental enquiry, accidental and suicidal cases.

“It is crucial that police officers don’t lose their grip over other crimes due to duties during COVID-19 pandemic. Hence this digital learning platform is a much needed asset to sharpen their skills for better results.” confirmed SP, Dr. Shivaji Rathod.

Officers ranking from Police Sub Inspectors to Senior Police Inspectors will be imparted training by professionals on their personal gadgets like mobile phones or laptops.

“The officers will be sent links on their e-mails or WhatsApp groups to participate on a specified date and time at their own workplace online,” adds Rathod.

The Konkan Range of the Maharashtra police had chalked out the road map for this live broadcasting system, which boasts of enhanced security features and offers a safer time saving alternative last year.

The training module operating on web-casting technology assumes more significance amid the pandemic as it ensures physical distancing while eliminating classroom limitations without causing manpower shortage for day-to-day policing.