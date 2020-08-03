Amazon Prime Day 2020 to begin on August 6: Here are top 5 phone deals to watch out for

E-commerce giant Amazon will hold its Prime Day sale in India on August 6 to 7 as it looks to revive sales and help sellers, many of whom have seen a significant impact on business on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6 and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes," Amazon India said in a statement.

On sale will be 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi and Boat among others. Indian brands and local store owners from programs like karigar, saheli, launchpad and local shops will also participate. Amazon's Prime programme has more than 150 million members in 19 countries, including India.

During the two-day sale, Amazon will offer discounts and offers on several products including smartphones. According to Amazon's website, buyers will get discounts on smartphones like Galaxy M31, iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Mi 10, OnePlus 8 Pro, Galaxy S10, Oppo F15, Vivo V19, Vivo S1 Pro and Honor 9X.

Here are some deals to watch out for:

iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 is on of an excellent option to consider especially when on discount. The Apple's flagship model is set to get a massive price cut during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung M31s

Samsung M31s is an affordable addition in Indian mid-range smartphone market. The device will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Samsung M31s with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs 19,499, while, the 8GB+128GB version will be available for Rs 21,499.

Honor 9A

Honor 9A is also a budget smartphone. It will be available for Rs 8,999 on Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung’s flagship device from the first quarter of 2019 will get a substantial price cut during the sale and will be available for Rs 52,999.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T which is currently priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, will be available for Rs 35,999 along with extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange.