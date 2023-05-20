Viral Video: 2 elderly men park bikes midway and indulge in dramatic fight with each other |

Two men reportedly from Aurangabad parked their motorbikes midway after they hit each other's vehicle. Later, the duo sparked an argument over the matter. A video showing them initially arguing verbally and then thrashing one another in anger has surfaced online and gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage carried the timestamp of May 18 and suggested the incident to have occurred at 6 am.

It showed two elderly men fighting with each other in a residential area. One of them pushed a man on towards the roadside to thrash him, he was later dragged with one leg back to the road. The dramatic fight made the man lose his footwear on the road and loosen the Taqiyah (head cap used by Muslim men) of the other.