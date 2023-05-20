 Viral Video: 2 elderly men park bikes midway and indulge in dramatic fight with each other
Viral Video: 2 elderly men park bikes midway and indulge in dramatic fight with each other

The video reportedly comes from Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) and captures two men slapping and hitting each other in the midst of road

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Two men reportedly from Aurangabad parked their motorbikes midway after they hit each other's vehicle. Later, the duo sparked an argument over the matter. A video showing them initially arguing verbally and then thrashing one another in anger has surfaced online and gone viral.

The footage carried the timestamp of May 18 and suggested the incident to have occurred at 6 am.

It showed two elderly men fighting with each other in a residential area. One of them pushed a man on towards the roadside to thrash him, he was later dragged with one leg back to the road. The dramatic fight made the man lose his footwear on the road and loosen the Taqiyah (head cap used by Muslim men) of the other.

