Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Child Trafficking Gang, Arrests 3 Suspects, Rescues Two Children

Representational Image | pxhere.com

In a case of child trafficking, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 3 more suspects and also rescued two children. The Crime Branch busted an interstate gang involved in child trafficking on Sunday. So far, the police have arrested 10 suspects in this case.

According to information received from the Crime Branch, Unit 2 investigating this case has arrested three female suspects named Rina, Swati, and Poonam. A police officer revealed that these female suspects are agents who play a crucial role in selling children.

A police officer revealed that in the investigation conducted, two children have been rescued, one of whom is a baby girl and the other is a boy.The baby girl who was rescued is 8 months old and was sold when she was just 15 days old. On the other hand, the boy who was rescued is 2 years old and was sold for 1.90 lakh rupees.The Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered a gang involved in selling children and arrested seven people, including a doctor.

The arrested accused were selling children of poor people, particularly couples who couldn't conceive. DCP Ragasudha R. of the Enforcement stated that during the interrogation of the arrested accused, it was found that this gang has sold 14 children so far. They used to receive anywhere between 80,000 to four lakh rupees for one child.