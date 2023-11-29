Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 Nabs 3 More Women In Child Trafficking Racket, 29-Day-Old Baby Rescued

Representative Image |

Unit 9 of Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the child trafficking racket, has arrested 3 more female accused and rescued a 29-day-old boy. An official said that the rescued child was sold for Rs 2.5 lakh.

A Crime Branch official said that out of the three women arrested, two women had sold the child and one of them had bought the child. Police are now finding out whose rescued child it is.

Daya Nayak, in-charge of Unit 9 of the crime branch, said that after the initial arrests, we started searching for the agents and middlemen who were promoting this illegal child trafficking. We have made a total of eleven arrests so far.

Identities of accused revealed

Among the accused arrested was Sanobar Chiplunkar, a resident of Ratnagiri, who had bought the child. Tabassum Sain 42 and Safia Ali 42, both of them had sold the child. Sain is a resident of Chiplun while Ali is from Grant Road, Mumbai.

How the gang operated

The arrested gang members used to sell children and bring customers to buy them. After selling, the accused used to keep a certain amount with themselves. It started from Andheri area of ​​Mumbai. In this case, first a couple was caught, after which the links started getting linked one after the other.

An official said that the investigation conducted so far has found that this gang is active in the entire state. Police suspect that this case may have connections to other states as well and investigation is being done from that angle as well.