Child Trafficking In Maharashtra: Crime Branch Arrests 2 More From Virar & Chiplun; Total Reaches 10 | Representational Image

Crime Branch Unit 9 has made two additional arrests in the child trafficking case, bringing the total number of arrests to ten. The apprehended suspects were taken into custody from Virar and Chiplun.

Arrested gang were involved in illicit selling of children

The investigation into the child trafficking network has extended to Chiplun in Maharashtra, with the Mumbai Crime Branch detaining two individuals. These arrested members of the gang were involved in the illicit trade of selling children, reserving a portion of the proceeds for themselves. The origins of this criminal activity trace back to the Andheri area of Mumbai, where the initial arrests of a couple led to further connections.

Sources indicate that both detainees are linked to a child trafficking gang and are alleged to have been directly involved in the sale of children. Law enforcement officials are actively working to gather information about the locations where the trafficked children were sold, aiming to recover them from illegal custody.

Police intensify efforts to uncover extent of child trafficking network

An official stated that the police are intensifying efforts to uncover the extent of the child trafficking network and apprehend those responsible. The accused were engaged in the unlawful smuggling of children.