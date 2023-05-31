 Child Trafficking in Maharashtra: 59 kids rescued from Bhusawal and Manmad railway stations; 5 arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChild Trafficking in Maharashtra: 59 kids rescued from Bhusawal and Manmad railway stations; 5 arrested

Child Trafficking in Maharashtra: 59 kids rescued from Bhusawal and Manmad railway stations; 5 arrested

In Maharashtra, RPF along with the state police and an NGO rescued 59 children during its Operation AAHT.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, RPF India reported that their team had successfully carried out an operation rescuing 59 victims of child trafficking from railway stations in Maharashtra. Under 'Operation AAHT', a nationwide operation to curb human trafficking, the RPF teamed with state police and an NGO rescued children and arrested five traffickers from Bhusawal and Manmad stations.

Children rescued from Danapur-Pune Express

The official body busted a child trafficking racket, and reportedly the children were found on the Danapur-Pune Express train. Acting on an information, the team rushed to the spot and conducted a check at the Bhusawal station of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. A total of 29 children between the ages of 8 and 15 were found here, following 30 children rescued at Manmad: News outlet Lokmat Times.

The media report the accused revealed during an interrogation that these children were being trafficked from the Purnia district in Bihar and later sent to Sangli in Maharashtra.

Child Help Desks were notified to provide assistance to rescued victims.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh ATS busts gang involved in child and women trafficking from Bangladesh, Myanmar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: PM Modi to launch massive outreach campaign ahead of Assembly polls; visits Brahma temple...

Rajasthan: PM Modi to launch massive outreach campaign ahead of Assembly polls; visits Brahma temple...

Concerns raised after Leh politician shares image of Chinese converting Indian fort in Ladakh into...

Concerns raised after Leh politician shares image of Chinese converting Indian fort in Ladakh into...

The much-loved Deccan Queen turns 93 on June 1; Know more about the legacy train

The much-loved Deccan Queen turns 93 on June 1; Know more about the legacy train

Child Trafficking in Maharashtra: 59 kids rescued from Bhusawal and Manmad railway stations; 5...

Child Trafficking in Maharashtra: 59 kids rescued from Bhusawal and Manmad railway stations; 5...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police refutes claims of having no evidence against Brij Bhushan Singh, says...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police refutes claims of having no evidence against Brij Bhushan Singh, says...