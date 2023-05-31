Child Trafficking in Maharashtra: 59 kids rescued from Bhusawal and Manmad railway stations; 5 arrested

On Wednesday, RPF India reported that their team had successfully carried out an operation rescuing 59 victims of child trafficking from railway stations in Maharashtra. Under 'Operation AAHT', a nationwide operation to curb human trafficking, the RPF teamed with state police and an NGO rescued children and arrested five traffickers from Bhusawal and Manmad stations.

Children rescued from Danapur-Pune Express

The official body busted a child trafficking racket, and reportedly the children were found on the Danapur-Pune Express train. Acting on an information, the team rushed to the spot and conducted a check at the Bhusawal station of Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. A total of 29 children between the ages of 8 and 15 were found here, following 30 children rescued at Manmad: News outlet Lokmat Times.

The media report the accused revealed during an interrogation that these children were being trafficked from the Purnia district in Bihar and later sent to Sangli in Maharashtra.

Child Help Desks were notified to provide assistance to rescued victims.

