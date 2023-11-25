 Mumbai News: Couple Arrested For Selling Child To Buy Drugs; 6 Others Held For Interstate Trafficking
During the investigation, the cops unearthed the child trafficking network spread across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Crime Branch’s Unit 9 has dismantled an interstate child trafficking gang, rescued a two-year-old boy and two-month-old girl, and arrested eight people, including the parents of the children.

On Thursday, the boy’s aunt filed a case with the DN Nagar police, alleging that the parents – Shabbir Khan, 28, and his wife Sania, 26 – are drug addicts and have sold the boy for Rs60,000 and the girl for Rs14,000.

Child Trafficking Racket Busted

A team from Unit 9 arrested the couple and a 42-year-old man on the same day. During the investigation, the cops unearthed the child trafficking network spread across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

