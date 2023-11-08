Mumbai News: Versova Police Busts Sex Trafficking Racket Disguised As Beauty Salon And Spa

Representative Pic |

A significant breakthrough was achieved by the Versova Police, who successfully uncovered a clandestine sex trafficking operation operating under the guise of a beauty salon and spa. The operation was brought to light during a raid conducted at a location in the 4 Bungalow MHADA Colony.

Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Paramjeet Dahiya IPS (West Region), Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhya IPS (Zone 9), and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Versova Division, Shashikant Mane, the Versova Police unit executed the operation. Their efforts were further guided by Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Pawar, and his team.

The raid yielded significant results, leading to the rescue of three girls who were victims of this heinous crime. Additionally, one female suspected of being involved in the trafficking operation was apprehended. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individual under PITA act.

Sex racked run by minor busted in Vashi

Earlier on Tuesday, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police busted a sex racket allegedly run by a 17-year-old girl in a hotel in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The police also rescued four women who were forced into prostitution. A case has been registered at the APMC police station.

Based on the information, the AHTU unit laid a trap by sending a dummy customer and later carried out a raid on Tuesday evening at a hotel located at Satra Plaza in Vashi. During the raid, the police found that the minor girl, hailing from Malad, was running the flesh trade.

