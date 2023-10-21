Mumbai News: 3 Rescued From Forced Prostitution, 1 Held | Representative Image

Mumbai: The MIDC police have busted a sex racket, rescued three women and arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the case. The victims were brought to Maharashtra on the pretext of giving them domestic help jobs, but were forced into the prostitution, said the police.

The accused was identified as Ramesh Sharma alias Umesh while his accomplice Dinesh Gauda remains at large.

Cops swung into action after receiving tip-off

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were operating a sex racket from various hotels in Andheri, the cops posed as customers and approached Sharma. He showed photos of seven women and quoted ₹6,000 for each of them. In the plan's next stage, the team Golden Residency guest house and found women in several rooms while Sharma stood at the cash counter. The trio victims revealed that they used to get ₹1,000 while he used to pocket ₹5,000.

Upon seizing Sharma's phone, the cops found that he was in touch with several women involved in prostitution and the device also had photographs of other women.

