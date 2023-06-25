Prostitution Racket Busted in Mira Bhayandar, 3 Women Rescued | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: Late on Saturday night, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police successfully dismantled a prostitution racket in Bhayandar. The police arrested a pimp, identified as Mainuddin Lallan Khan alias Kaalia (23), and rescued three women who were allegedly coerced into the immoral trade. It is noteworthy that Kaalia had transported the women from Kamathipura in Mumbai to Bhayandar in a taxi.

Police Conduct Raid with Undercover Officer

Based on a tip-off about a pimp from Mumbai involved in trafficking women across various areas in Thane and Palghar districts, the AHTU team assigned an undercover officer to establish contact and negotiate a deal worth ₹10,000 with Kaalia for one woman. Upon confirmation, ASI Umesh Patil led a police team to set up a trap outside a bank near the flyover bridge in Bhayandar. They apprehended Kaalia and the three women when they arrived in a taxi.

Charges Filed, Further Investigation Underway

An offense has been registered at the Bhayandar police station against Kaalia under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Kaalia has been remanded to police custody, while the rescued women have been sent to a welfare home. The police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

