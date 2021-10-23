Cops bust online prostitution racket in Mira Road

Sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a high profile prostitution racket which was running with the help of online classified portals and social messaging platforms to lure clients under the garb of massage and escort services in Mira Road.

While a female pimp has been arrested her accomplice is still at large. Two young women were rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil deputed a decoy to establish contact with the pimps. After confirming the authenticity of the information, by striking a deal, the police team laid a trap at a local lodge in Mira Road and apprehended the female pimp.

A case under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the pimp. The rescued women have been sent to a rehabilitation center. However, action eludes the lodge owner and operator who allowed the immoral activities at their premises. The Naya Nagar police is conducting further investigations into the case.

