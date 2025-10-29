 Palghar: Verbal Clash Erupts Between BJP & BVA Leaders During Achole Hospital Land Survey
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Verbal Clash Erupts Between BJP & BVA Leaders During Achole Hospital Land Survey

Palghar: Verbal Clash Erupts Between BJP & BVA Leaders During Achole Hospital Land Survey

A verbal clash broke out between BJP and BVA leaders, including ex-Mayor Rupesh Jadhav, during a land survey for the proposed 200-bed Achole hospital in Vasai-Virar. The dispute turned political as both parties accused each other of obstruction and intimidation. Jadhav claimed BJP workers encroached on his property, while police began investigating the incident.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Verbal Clash Erupts Between BJP & BVA Leaders During Achole Hospital Land Survey |

Vasai-Virar: A verbal dispute and scuffle broke out between BJP workers and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leaders, including former Mayor Rupesh Jadhav, during a survey of land for the proposed Achole hospital.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Friday, October 24, 2025, during an inspection by municipal officials. The corporation is planning to build a 200-bed hospital on a two-acre plot in Achole.

The long-standing land dispute was recently resolved when the Revenue Department transferred the plot (Survey No. 6/1) to the Municipal Corporation free of charge. 

FPJ Shorts
Apple Crosses $4 Trillion Market Value, Equals India’s GDP Milestone After iPhone 17 Launch Boosts Stock By 15%
Apple Crosses $4 Trillion Market Value, Equals India’s GDP Milestone After iPhone 17 Launch Boosts Stock By 15%
'All Three Accused Of Acid Attack Were Not Present At Crime Spot': Delhi Police Special CP Ravinder Yadav
'All Three Accused Of Acid Attack Were Not Present At Crime Spot': Delhi Police Special CP Ravinder Yadav
100-Year-Old Japanese Chef's Secret To A Long Life Is THIS
100-Year-Old Japanese Chef's Secret To A Long Life Is THIS
Mumbai: BEST Announces New AC Routes In Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik & Kurla A Day After New 157 Buses Join Fleet; Check Full List Here
Mumbai: BEST Announces New AC Routes In Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik & Kurla A Day After New 157 Buses Join Fleet; Check Full List Here

Political Confrontation

During the survey, BJP MLA Rajan Naik and other BJP officials were present. Former BVA Mayor Rupesh Jadhav also arrived at the site, leading to a tense confrontation. A video of the clash has since gone viral on social media, sparking political discussions. 

The BJP accused Jadhav of attempting to obstruct the hospital project, claiming he had done so previously as well.

Read Also
Shocking Twist In Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Sister Claims Handwriting In Palm Note Was Not Of...
article-image

Jadhav, in turn, alleged that BJP workers were threatening him and trying to intimidate him by mentioning his encroachment on a nearby property. He also accused them of trying to intimidate a municipal official. The incident briefly caused a tense atmosphere in the area. The police are investigating the incident, as a formal complaint was filed against the BJP workers by a BVA activist regarding a social media post. 

Ex-Mayor Rupesh Jadhav's Statement 

Former Mayor Rupesh Jadhav has alleged that his private property, located adjacent to the Achole hospital site, is being forcibly encroached upon. He stated that he had constructed a protective wall around his land and that he intercepted individuals attempting to trespass. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) had initiated the process for the Achole hospital project during its term, securing primary approval and funding from the Municipal Corporation. He questioned the motives of those now trying to take credit for the project, asking where they were when the land was allegedly being encroached upon.

He accused the BJP of deliberately misleading the public by circulating a video to silence him and suppress the truth.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BEST Announces New AC Routes In Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik & Kurla A Day After New 157 Buses Join...

Mumbai: BEST Announces New AC Routes In Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik & Kurla A Day After New 157 Buses Join...

Palghar: Verbal Clash Erupts Between BJP & BVA Leaders During Achole Hospital Land Survey

Palghar: Verbal Clash Erupts Between BJP & BVA Leaders During Achole Hospital Land Survey

Mumbai Guide: Love Sushi? Check Out THESE Authentic Eateries In City

Mumbai Guide: Love Sushi? Check Out THESE Authentic Eateries In City

Mumbai: Retired Govt Officer Duped Of ₹71 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Using Underworld Don Abu Salem's...

Mumbai: Retired Govt Officer Duped Of ₹71 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Using Underworld Don Abu Salem's...

Mumbai: Water Transport Between Gateway Of India & Mandwa Suspended Amid Cyclone Montha Impact; IMD...

Mumbai: Water Transport Between Gateway Of India & Mandwa Suspended Amid Cyclone Montha Impact; IMD...