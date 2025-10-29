Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti Leads Annual Sandal Ceremony At Rahman Shah Baba Dargah - Video

Mumbai: Continuing a tradition that spans over a century, the Sandal ceremony at Rahman Shah Baba Dargah in Dongri was held with deep reverence and spiritual fervour. The event, observed annually, saw the presence of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, who presented the ceremonial chadar (sandal cloth) at the revered shrine.

The ritual, performed every year, symbolises not just faith but the enduring bond between the city’s civic guardians and its diverse communities.

A Tradition of Faith and Brotherhood

The Sandal ceremony at the Rahman Shah Baba Dargah holds immense spiritual significance for devotees across Mumbai and beyond. The dargah, dedicated to Hazrat Abdul Rehman Shah Baba, is considered a sacred space for people of all faiths who seek blessings and inner peace.

Each year, the offering of the chadar by senior police officials, including the ACP, DCP, and Additional Commissioner, reinforces the message of peace, unity, and mutual respect. It stands as a reminder that Mumbai’s strength lies in its cultural diversity and spirit of togetherness.

Police Ensure Smooth and Safe Celebrations

Given the large crowds that throng the dargah during the Sandal procession, Mumbai Police take extensive measures to ensure the safety of all attendees. Detailed planning goes into traffic control, security deployment, and crowd management, with officers stationed around the clock.

CCTV cameras are strategically installed to monitor the surroundings and prevent any disruptions or untoward incidents. These precautions reflect the department’s commitment to ensuring that the event proceeds peacefully, while also safeguarding devotees from petty theft or disorderly conduct.

The dargah trustees actively cooperate with the authorities, following guidelines that promote discipline and devotion. This includes the prohibition of DJs and loud music, preserving the sanctity and spiritual essence of the occasion.

For countless followers, Hazrat Rahman Shah Baba is not merely a saint but a spiritual guide whose blessings are believed to bring relief, prosperity, and hope. The gathering reflects how the dargah continues to serve as a beacon of faith and emotional strength for the community.

A Symbol of Communal Harmony in Mumbai

Beyond its religious significance, the Sandal ceremony embodies Mumbai’s inclusive ethos, where people from diverse backgrounds come together in respect and celebration. The annual offering led by Commissioner Bharti and his team is not just a mark of devotion but a gesture of solidarity, echoing the city’s timeless message of unity in diversity.

This long-standing tradition continues to thrive because of the combined efforts of devotees, civic authorities, and law enforcement, making it a model of how faith and governance can coexist harmoniously.

As Mumbai grows and evolves, events like the Rahman Shah Baba Sandal remain powerful reminders of what binds the city together — faith, peace, and brotherhood. The ritual endures not merely as a religious observance, but as a living tradition that reinforces social harmony and collective well-being year after year.