Mumbai Police Arrest Key Accused In ₹2.88-Crore Fake Govt Job Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major development in the ₹2.88-crore fake government job scam, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Ravindra More, one of the prime accused. Accused More was taken into custody during questioning at the EOW office and will be produced before the court today.

Earlier, on October 10, the EOW had arrested fake IAS officer Nilesh Rathod (35), a resident of Barshi in Solapur district, for allegedly posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and duping 36 job aspirants with false promises of government employment.

Rathod had claimed to be a Deputy Secretary with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and allegedly promised the candidates lucrative positions as Income Tax Inspectors and Assistants. The scam, which involved collecting large sums of money from unsuspecting aspirants, is now being thoroughly investigated by the EOW to trace others involved and recover the defrauded amount.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/