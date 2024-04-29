Mumbai Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Killed Following Dispute Over Online Payment For Tandoori Chicken Order; 5 Held |

Mumbai: A 30-year-old youth was killed by a group of five individuals in the Mulund area on Sunday night. The victim, Akshay Narvekar, a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane, allegedly had a fight with the accused over payment for tandoori chicken that cost Rs. 200, which was the beginning of the fight that escalated into homicide, said the Mulund police on Monday. The deceased victim worked as a peon at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra.

The matter first surfaced when locals informed the police about two individuals - Akshay and his friend Akash Sable (30) - lying in a pool of blood. The two were taken to Jupiter Hospital, said the police, adding that Akshay was declared dead before arrival, while Akash is still in critical care, receiving treatments.

After registering the FIR, police initiated a formal investigation. In the course of investigation, police found that Akshay and Akash, on Sunday afternoon had gone to a local restaurant to buy tandoori chicken in Thane’s Kisan Nagar area. After the duo received their parcel, the cashier asked to pay Rs. 200 but the duo didn’t have cash in their possession, so they gave their card to pay the bill. “The hotel didn’t have a debit/credit card swipe machine, so they told them to pay cash. The argument kept going on. Frustrated, Akshay sent Rs. 200 via Google Pay despite them saying not to. During the argument, the duo threatened to close down their business which angered the accused,” said a senior police official.

Some time later, Akshay was asked to come to Mulund near another shop of one of the accused - a chicken center, where the unresolved argument continued. The two accused called and asked three more people to reach the spot, who were armed with iron rods and choppers. Akshay and Akash were assaulted using the weapons and even were stabbed on their stomach.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the accused were traced by the police within hours of the search. The accused who reside in Thane are Imran Khan (27) and Salim Khan (29), while the three Mulund residents and co-accused are Farooq Bhagwan (38), Naushad Bhagwan (35), and Abdul Bhagwan (40) who are also brothers by relation. All five have been arrested by the police under the charges of murder (302), attempt to murder (307), criminal conspiracy (120B) among others of the Indian Penal Code. The court on Monday remanded them to police custody.