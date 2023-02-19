Madhya Pradesh: Locals drag man on road, beat him with sticks over loan issue; dramatic fight video goes viral | FPJ

Morena: On Sunday morning, a man named Pawan Sharma was attacked by people failing to repay the loan to him. Sharma had given loan money to Kallu Dandotiya Bagirah, a resident of the Lalorkalan village in Madhya Pradesh, however, when he approached to ask back the money he was ill-treated and beaten with sticks by the roadside.

The incident took place at Nandepura intersection of Morena district. Onlookers stepped back to interfere and all they did was to film the dramatic fight on their phone cameras. The video that was shot from the crowd has now surfaced on social media and gone viral.

In the video, we can see victim Sharma being beaten with sticks, reportedly by Kallu and his friend when asked about the repayment of the loan amount. The footage records the screams and shouts of the lender amidst him being dragged on the road and being hit with sticks.

Watch video:

Victim Pawan Sharma, a resident of Krishna Bihar Colony, had provided loan of Rs. 1,40, 000 (one lakh and four thousand only) to Kallu Dandotiya Bagirah, a resident of Lalorkalan village, in the recent past. When Pawan Sharma asked him to repay the loan money, accused Kallu called his friends to take charge at Sharma.

Police arrest four

Following the incident, the relatives of the victim reached police station and informed police about the case. Later, police visited the spot and protected victim from the grab of accused. A case was filed in this matter and it saw the arrest of four involved people.

