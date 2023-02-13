Madhya Pradesh: Railway notice for removing Hanuman temple sparks anger in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A notice sent by the railway authorities to the priest of a Hanuman temple in Sabalgarh Tehsil headquarters, asking him to shift temple, has sparked resentment among locals.

According to the notice, the temple is on the railway land, and it should be removed for developing meter gauge lines into broad gauge ones.

Initially, the notice was issued in the name of Hanuman, the deity at the temple. According to the notice, if the temple was not shifted within seven days, the railway officials would demolish it.

Senior engineer of Joura, North-Central Railways, Alapur, pasted the notice on the wall of the temple on February 8.

As the issue went viral on social media and the railway authorities had to face a severe dressing-down from the public, they made a minor change in it.

The fresh notice was issued in the name of the temple Harishanker Sharma on Sunday.

The officials, however, said that they had corrected the mistake on February 10.

Additional district magistrate Narottam Bhargava and public relations officer of North-Central Railways, Jhansi Division, Manoj Singh, said that they had tried to correct the error by issuing a fresh notice.

According to reports, meter gauge lines from Gwalior to Sheopur are being changed into broad gauge. The Hanuman temple was built five decades ago.

The temple is located far away from the railway lines. Thousands of people visit the temple daily.

Priest of the temple Harishanker Sharma said he could not pay attention to any work after getting notice.

On the other hand, the railway officials are working very fast to remove the temple from the site. There may be a dispute between locals and the railway officials over the issue.

The railway officials said that the temple was built on government land.

