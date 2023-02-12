Madhya Pradesh: Gamblers fight pitched battle in Morena area, create panic

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups of gamblers fought a pitched battle at Islampura in Morena district, the police said on Saturday. The gangsters fired at each other creating panic in the area. Nevertheless, both the groups tried to give the gang war a communal colour, but the police foiled their attempt.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control and took five accused into their custody. According to locals, two gangsters Niroj Khan and Munna Rathore together operated gambling dens. Many criminal cases have been registered against them in different police stations in the district. The police said two days ago when Rathore and his chums went to Khan to ask for money, a brawl took place between them.

Rathore and his associates beat up Khan and one of his family members, Anish. Afterwards, the associates of Khan gathered at a place, and, no sooner had the darkness descended than they began to shoot at their opponents and threw stones. The fight continued for more than one hour. Nobody was injured in the incident. Both Khan and Rathore have been operating since 2017. There are 17 cases against Khan and 15 against Rathore. Khan was externed from the district last year. The police said that the fight was over the capturing of gambling dens.

