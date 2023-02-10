Madhya Pradesh: Morena collector imposes ban on use of non-standard electricity wires

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana has imposed ban on the use of non-standard electricity wires for drawing electricity from the transformer illegally. Orders came from the Collector’s side after the General manager of Madhya Pradesh Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company, PK Sharma revealed that an amount of Rs 1138 crores is yet to be paid by the electricity consumers of Morena.

Sharma said that the power supply of those consumers who fail to pay the electricity bill is cut off, after which they begin drawing electricity by using non-standard wires. He added that the practice has caused a 68 percent loss in revenue.

Sharma continued by saying that the electricity distribution company has also run a campaign in the district, many a times, to curb the malpractice of drawing electricity illegally. He has strictly instructed all the electricity officials to scrap all the non-standard electricity wires and initiate strict action against those drawing power illegally under the electricity act.

He has also appealed to all the electricity consumers to pay the outstanding amount immediately and not indulge in the malpractice of drawing electricity illegally.

