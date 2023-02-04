Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi workers to invite people to Vikas Yatras with yellow rice in Morena

Collector Ankit Asthana | FP PHOTO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has said that the state government is taking out Vikas Yatras from February 5 to February 25.

Asthana asked the official to ensure that the Aganwadicentres are regularly open and remain neat and clean. If the centres are closed, the supervisors will be suspended, he said.

He issued the instruction at a meeting with the supervisors of the Women and Child Development Department.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat IchhitGarhpale, district project officer Mahendra Kumar Amb and other officials were present at the meeting.

He urged the Aganwadi workers to invite the parents of the children at Aganwadicentres and those of the beneficiaries of Ladli Lakshmi Yojna, with yellow rice.

If the sector gives any negative feedback on the Anganwadi centres’ supervisors as well as the workers of a centre will be suspended.

During his visit to Anganwadi centres, he came to know that the children are given only meals, the collector said, adding that the supervisors have not given any written complaint about the fact that the children are not given breakfast twice.

Action will be taken against the supervisors and against the self-help groups cooking meals to the children.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Licence of two medical stores suspended in Morena

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)