Madhya Pradesh: Licence of two medical stores suspended in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The licence of two medical stores of Morena, namely Pooja chemist store and Lakshmi Medical store, has been suspended for three days. Drug inspector, Deshraj Singh Rajput issued instructions for the same on Thursday.

As per the instructions issued earlier by the Collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana, strict action is being taken against those medical store operators who indulge in selling of medicines and drugs without asking for a prescription. In the direction of the same, Drug inspector Rajput had conducted inspections at Lakshmi Medical store on December 21, 2022 and at Pooja chemist store on December 30.

Operators of both the medical stores were found to be selling medicines without asking for prescription, after which they had been issued a “Show cause” notice. The operators failed to produce the same till date and were still indulging in the sale of medicines without a prescription.

Drug inspector Rajput then directed to suspend the licence of both the shops for three days and ordered the operators to shut down the shops till the directed time frame.