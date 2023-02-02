Madhya Pradesh: Mentally deranged youth damages statue of Hanuman in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally deranged man damaged the statue of Hanuman at a temple in Morena village under the civil lines police station on Thursday, the police said.

The incident sparked tension in the area. On getting information, Hindu religious outfits rushed to the spot. The police caught hold of the man who desecrated the statue and began to question him.

Many villagers also gathered on the temple premises. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad warned the administration that if the incidents of attack on Hindus and Hinduism are not stopped, they would launch an agitation.

The temple is in the civil lines area, Morena village. A resident of the village, Raghunandan, spent the night at the temple and, in the morning, when the priest opened the temple, Raghunandan hurled abuses at the deity and the priest. He also damaged the idol.

The priest informed the villagers about the incident that sparked tension in the village.

As soon as the police got information, they rushed to the spot and, on the grounds of complaints of the priest and those of the villagers, they detained the accused.

Meanwhile, a VHP member, Kamal Dubey, condemned the incident and demanded action against the youth.

He appealed to the police to check the incidents of attack on Hindu religion; else, the VHP would launch a movement.

The police said that the mentally deranged youth was taken into custody. According to reports, he murdered his father a few years ago and disposed of his properties.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)