Madhya Pradesh: Gandhi Sagar’s floating festival will help boost state tourism, says Minister Usha Thakur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur launched the five-day Gandhisagar Floating Festival in Mandsaur district on Wednesday.

While speaking at the event, Thakur stated that, in addition to boosting state tourism, the first-ever floating festival would provide tourists with a glamping and adventure activities experience through its unique land, air, and water-based adventure activities.

She also praised the Chaturbhuj Nala rock paintings in Gandhi Sagar, saying it is a source of great pride for the city's residents to host national and international tourists. The festival will be held for five days until February 5. Following that, the tent city will be open for three months, and adventure activities will be available for six months.

Among those present were district panchayat president Durga Patidar, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, additional managing director of tourism department Vivek Shrotiya, former MLA Chandra Singh Sisodia, and CEO of district panchayat Kumar Satyam, as well as local representatives and workers.

Land-based activities such as jungle safari, trekking, and double cycling, as well as various indoor games, kids zone, air-based adventure parasailing, hot air ballooning, paramotoring, and water-based activities kayaking, and jet skiing, will attract tourists, according to Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad.

“mptourism” posted a video on Instagram

MP Tourism has posted a video on Instagram with a caption “One of Asia’s unique festivals, the Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival offers a floating stage, floating market, live performances, adventure activities and much more! Stay in a curated glamping resort, behold nature in its complete glory and explore the scenic views of Gandhi Sagar Dam. For a surreal experience that you may never forget, plan a trip today!’

They have also provided a link for more details: https://www.gandhisagarfest.com/

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rains affect standing crops in Mandsaur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)