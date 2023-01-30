Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rains affect standing crops in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With Northern – Western Madhya Pradesh getting unseasonal rains and hail storms, causing an adverse effect on the standing crops. Acting on the matter, district in-charge minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, who is in Mandsaur has discussed the situation by holding a meeting at the Circuit House.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia informed that an immediate meeting was held to evaluate the crop loss due to rain. In-charge minister Dattigaon took information about the situation in the district from collector Gautam Singh. District BJP president Nanalal Atolia, BJP leader Mukesh Kala along with the officers were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh informed Dattigaon that survey teams have been constituted. SDM, tehsildar and other officers have been sent to the field. Teams are being sent for survey where there are reports of damage. Monitoring of the survey will also be done through video conference.

MLA Sisodia said that the prevailing situation in the entire district was discussed in the meeting and information was taken on the conditions of all the assembly constituencies of the district.

There have been reports of hailstorm along with heavy rain last night in various areas of the district including Sanjit Nahargarh, Dalauda, Bhavgarh, Budha, Bhanpura, Melkheda, Piplia, Malhargarh, Kayampur and Basai. Farmers have informed about damage to crops like opium, wheat, linseed and coriander.

Farmers, Congress and BJP leaders have raised the demand for relief and compensation from the administration, government and people's representatives. The administration has begun the survey. The weather has deteriorated on Monday and there is information about intermittent rainfall.

Collector Singh has assured the farmers to assess the damage due to untimely rain and hailstorm in two days. There has been a natural disaster and he appealed for cooperation in the survey.