Madhya Pradesh: Gandhisagar Floating Festival from Feb 1 for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Five-day Floating Festival will be organised at Gandhisagar pond in Mandsaur from February 1 to offer a unique experience of glamping and adventure to tourists visiting the city. The unique and first of its kind floating festival, to be organized by the state tourism department, will have land, air and water-based adventure activities. Among land-based activities jungle safari, trekking, double cycling besides various indoor games, kids' zone could be enjoyed by guests and tourists.

Among air-based adventures — parasailing, hot air ballooning, paramotoring will be the centre of attraction for tourists. Water-based activities kayaking, jet ski, speed boating, and banana boat ride will also attract tourists as well as locals. MP Sudhir Gupta and Garoth MLA Devilal Dhakad while addressing media persons on Saturday said Gandhisagar Floating Festival is the place where adventure enthusiasts as well as nature lovers get to experience glamming up in the lap of Mother Nature. The floating festival will have a floating stage, floating market, boat spa, boat safari, live music and much more. Collector Gautam Singh said that this will attract local and international tourists and give a chance to experience various attractions of the state. It is a matter of pride for its residents to host national and international tourists in the city.

