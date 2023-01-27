Madhya Pradesh: In Mandsaur, Republic Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm in the entire Mandsaur district. On this occasion, the district-level main program was organised at the local Rajiv Gandhi College Sports Complex.

The chief guest of the program, finance minister Jagdish Deora unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the parade.

In the district-level function of Republic Day, chief guest Deora read out the Chief Minister's message to the people of the state.

He provided Rs 21.21 thousand to all the schools which presented cultural programmes. On this occasion, MP Sudhir Gupta, district panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, municipality president Rama Devi Banshilal Gurjar, all public representatives, collector Gautam Singh, SP Anurag Sujaniya, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, additional collector RP Verma, district officials, councillors and media representatives were present.

An attractive parade was organized by 14 Platoon at the district-level Republic Day function.

In the senior division, the first NCC Girls PG College, the second NCC Boys PG College and the third Home Guard were awarded.

In the junior division, the first NCC St Thomas, the second NCC Boys' School No 2 and the third NCC Boys' School were awarded.

On this occasion, attractive tableaux focused on their respective departmental schemes were also presented by various departments.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)