Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister’s warning against Neemuch, Mandasur government personnel involved in illegal activities creates stir, Congress says it is eyewash

Neemuch: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent warning that the government will not spare any government personnel involved in unlawful activities has created a stir in political, administrative and police circles here.

In a 45-second video that went viral, chief minister mentioned Neemuch saying that he received information about how innocent people were framed in fake drug peddling cases by government personnel to extort money. Chouhan said he will no longer tolerate it. Chouhan further said he received news from Mandsaur district as well to this effect. Many have welcomed Chouhan’s initiative for good governance, others said they are waiting for major action in this regard.

Neemuch district was in news after two back to back cases surfaced in which Jawad police attempted to frame innocent people in a fake drug peddling case either to get reward or to extort money from them. Following this, Jawad MLA and state minister of micro and small industries Omprakash Saklecha forwarded a letter to district collector demanding to transfer 23 police personnel from his constituency quoting that he doesn’t want such government employees in his constituency. The letter and the list forwarded to district collector also went viral.

The state government later transferred then superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai and suspended four police personnel including one sub inspector and four constables. In another case, the department suspended two constables after they attempted to frame one person from Rajasthan in a fake peddling case to extort money from him. Both cases brought shame to police department.