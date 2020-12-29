Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against two constables for framing a person in false peddling case in Neemuch district

Neemuch: In yet another shameful act, two constables posted at Jawad police station in Neemuch district were booked for framing a person in a false case of drug peddling. Police arrested two constables - Mahendra Singh Jhala and Anwar Khan - on Monday evening. A case has been registered against them for threatening and extortion.

Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma said as per the law, after completion of 48 hours in the lock-up, they will stand suspended. Few days back, complainant Anshu Singh, a resident of Berathal village in Nagor district of Rajasthan, submitted application to SP Verma complaining that constables Jhala and Khan along with two others allegedly picked him and took him to an unidentified place in Khor village.

They kept him captive overnight and threatened him that they will frame him in the false case under NDPS Act. Accused duo demanded Rs 15 lakh. Jawad police station is situated barely three kilometres away from Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan state border.