Opium peddling case in Neemuch: Peddlers tried to frame contractor for prize money

Neemuch: Neemuch police on Friday arrested one peddler who attempted to implicate a railway contractor Akshay Goyal in a drug peddling case. Police arrested Shyam Bhambhi, a resident of Bhawransa and Lokesh alias Rajnikant under Jeeran police station limit and booked him under Section 8/15 of NDPS Act.

Police officials from Jawad police informed that accused Shyam allegedly stuffed about a kilogram of opium in a Honda City car which belongs to Goyal and tipped-off police about it. Following this Jawad police team intercepted a car near Baghana situated railway under-bridge and seized one kilogram opium from a car driven by Goyal.

Since Goyal was driving the car, police detained him for questioning about source of opium. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that Goyal completely unaware about opium in his car as some unidentified miscreant stuffed opium in a bag and put in his car to frame him in a peddling case.

As per the information, on November 17, Lokesh, a caretaker of public club here at Neemuch hatched the entire conspiracy to stash the cache of drugs eyeing the prize money declared by the Neemuch police against the tip-offs about peddlers. Lokesh along with Shyam stuffed one-kilogram opium in Goyal’s car and later informed police about his travelling plan.

Acting on the tip-off, police intercepted his car and detained him. During preliminary investigation police came to know about entire conspiracy.

Meanwhile, after Jawad police detained Goyal for questioning rumour has been spread about his abduction. However Neemuch police took a sigh of relief after Goyal back to his home safely.

Action against cops

Neemuch superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai took action against police personnels deputed at Baghana police station on serious misconduct in NDPS case. According to information, action has been taken against sub-inspector Kamlesh Goud, constable Chandan Singh, constable Satish Kushwah, constable Kamal Singh and constable Anandpal Singh. SP Rai suspended all the police personnel’s and line attached them.