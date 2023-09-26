 Video: Protesting Youth Jumps Off Mantralaya Building In Mumbai, Falls Onto Safety Net
The youth is reportedly from the Beed district of the state and had come to Mumbai to to demand immediate teacher recruitment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
A youth staged a protest at the Mantralaya in Mumbai to demand teacher recruitment by jumping off the state administrative building. He fell onto the safety net installed on the second floor of the Mantralaya. He also raised slogans during this act. Mumbai Police promptly intervened, and took the protester in custody.

The youth is reportedly from the Beed district of the state and had come to Mumbai to demand immediate teacher recruitment. He's believed to be a sugarcane labourer and has been impacted by a government project, reports said.

After jumping onto the safety net, the youth caused quite a commotion at the Mantralaya. Subsequently, the police and security personnel at the Mantralaya safely removed the protester from the safety net. Following this incident, the police have taken the youth into custody.

Mumbai Police, informing about the development, said, "A man jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya. He fell on the safety net put up there so there was nothing untoward and he was safe. The man has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway."

This is the second incident of protesters jumping on the safety net at Mantralaya within a month. Earlier on August 29, several farmers whose lands were acquired for irrigation project jumped on the safety net in the atrium in the main building to protest the delay in action on their demands. However, there was no untoward incident and the protesters were apprehended by the police.

