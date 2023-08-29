Mumbai News: Dramatic Visuals Surface From Mantralaya As Protesting Farmers Jump Over Safety Nets Meant To Prevent Suicides (WATCH)

Mumbai: An abrupt chaos unfolded at the Mantralaya building on Tuesday, located at Nariman Point here, as a group of protesting farmers jumped over the safety nets set up on its first floor.

The installation of safety nets on the first floor of the main Mantralaya building was a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts. This decision came in response to a series of suicide incidents that had taken place at the administrative headquarters of the Government of Maharashtra.

However, Tuesday witnessed an unexpected turn of events when several farmers from the Upper Wardha Dam-affected region jumped over the safety nets and engaged in a protest. These farmers accused the government of neglecting their demands. They assembled at the Mantralaya, the epicenter of the administration, and voiced their dissent with slogans chanted from their position atop the nets.

Reacting promptly to the evolving scenario, the on-site security personnel swiftly sprung into action. Dramatic visuals depicted police officers maneuvering on their knees across the safety net to apprehend the protesters. Video clips captured the moment when police officers patiently extricated hesitant demonstrators from the netting on the first floor. The protesters had slogans written on pieces of paper in their hands, and similar pieces of paper were scattered across the netting.

Watch the visuals here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minister speaks to farmers while others detained

State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is currently engaged in a dialogue with the protesting farmers within the premises of the Mantralaya building. As part of the ongoing situation, certain farmers have been apprehended and subsequently transported to the Marine Drive police station.

Protesters demanding fair compensation

The protesters who jumped the safety nets at the Mantralaya building are believed to have a direct connection with the Upper Wardha dam project. Their agitation stems from their dissatisfaction with the government's handling of land compensation. They said that they have been sitting on dharna for the last 105 days but the government is not listening to them and is not even giving compensation for their land. Despite voicing their concerns to the government, their appeals were met with indifference, prompting them to resort to the dramatic action of leaping over the safety nets in an attempt to bring attention to their grievances.

Upper Wardha Dram Project

The Upper Wardha Dam, an earthfill straight gravity dam, is situated across the Wardha River, a significant tributary of the Godavari River. Its location is near Simbhora village in the Morshi taluk of the Amravati district in Maharashtra, India. This dam plays a pivotal role in various aspects including irrigation, potable water supply, flood management, and hydroelectric power generation.

Recognised as the cornerstone of Amravati city, as well as Morshi and Warud Talukas, the multifaceted Upper Wardha Dam project holds immense significance. It functions as a critical component of the comprehensive Upper Wardha Irrigation Project. This larger project aims to facilitate water distribution for agricultural purposes, drinking water needs, industrial usage, and effective flood control. The potential for hydroelectric power generation is contingent on the development of irrigation infrastructure.

(With inputs from Vishal Singh)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)