Video: Maharashtra Prepares For Ganpati Visarjan; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Pune Dagdusheth To Be Immersed Today, Security Beefed Up

Ganpati Visarjan will take place across the state in grand processions | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra's most beloved Ganeshotsav comes to an end today (Tuesday, September 17) with the 10-day Ganpati Bappa's immersion. The visarjan will be carried in grand processions across the state. The devotees are also performing the last puja and traditional rituals ahead of the visarjan of home Ganpatis.

In Mumbai itself, approximately 1,000 sarvajanik idols are expected to be immersed. Enhanced security measures are taken across the state to main law and order, and avoid inconvenience to the devotees.

🕉️ Lalbaugh cha Raja Visarjan sabha 👑



The 10-day Ganpati Visarjan marks the emotional conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi, where devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with great reverence.



On the 10th day, known as “Anant Chaturdashi,” elaborate processions take place as… pic.twitter.com/LJ7VCtxWmb — VISH 🇮🇳 (@113_vishnu) September 17, 2024

The legacy Ganesh utsav mandals including Mumbai's Lablaugcha Raja, Tejukaya, Chichpoklicha Raja, Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai, Kasba Ganpati and many others will be immersed today. The devotees and mandal workers have started the last pujas and aartis with loud chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhcya Varshi Lavkar Ya'.

We are ready to bid a grand farewell to Ganpati Bappa.



Under the guidance of @cppunecity Amitesh Kumar, we are all prepared to ensure a peaceful Visarjan with watch towers & police help centers all across the city.



Citizens are requested to coordinate with the ground officials… pic.twitter.com/2H1yBI9v11 — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) September 17, 2024

Visarjan Processions Begin

Lalbaugcha Raja, which sees biggest procession on the roads of Mumbai, will leave its pandal around 11 am. Large crowd has gathered in Lalbaug-Parel area to participate in the processions. The final idol's immersion will be at Girgaon chowpatty on Wednesday early morning.

While, visarjan procession for Mumbai's Tejukaya Ganpi has already begun. The processions for Chichpoklicha Raja will begin soon. Pune's legacy Ganesh idol, the Kasba Ganpati's procession has begun with Lezim and Dhol Tasha.

Security Beefed Up

The state is all set to celebrate Ganesha Visarjan with high spirit and thousands of people will flood the streets to witness the processions of well-known Ganpati pandals before they immerse the idols.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Ganpati Visarjan begins on Anant Chaturdashi.



(Visuals from Girgaon Chowpatty) pic.twitter.com/W57UWL24Hw — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

Women safety top priority, said joint commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary. State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Riot Control Force, Delta Force are also deployed. Cops in civil dress will be on patrol. Barricades put up, lifeguards deployed to avoid drowning incident.

Fiveteen platoons of home guards are deployed and more than 10,000 CCTVs will keep watch to main law and order situation and allow smooth visarjans of Ganpati Bappa.