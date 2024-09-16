From Girgaon Chowpatty To Juhu Beach, Here Are 5 Popular Places To Witness Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai

Canva

Similar to the grand Aagman (Welcome) of lord Ganesha, the visarjan, also known as Anant Chaturdashi is an event that one should definitely witness in Mumbai. Grand processions are carried out by masses who walk their way to water bodies to bid goodbye to lord Ganesha. There are several locations in Mumbai where grand processions take place as people dance their way to their nearest beaches.

This event should be witnessed for the feeling it leaves you with when you watch huge idols of Ganesha getting immersed in the indefinite sea. Here's all the places you can choose to go and witness the Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai this year.

Canva

Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive

Girgaon Chowpatty is one of the most popular locations for Ganesh visarjan. All the main roads are blocked on the day of visarjan as thousands of people block the road while they sing and dance in the processions behind their ganpati 'mandals'. You will have to walk a little but ti all be worth it. Mumbai's famous Lal Baugcha Ganpati and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganpati visarjans also take place here, at Girgaon.

Juhu Beach

Juhu beach is a popular attraction in Mumbai. Anybody who visits Mumbai for the first time, wants to visit the Juhu beach, it is that famous! But the beach is also widely popular for its Ganesh visarjans as crowds gather to witness the largest visarjan. The visarjan begins from from afternoon on day of visarjan and continues till midnight.

Canva

Powai lake, Powai

Powai lake is located in te posh area of Hiranandani and Ganpati visarjan at this lake is not as crowded at that of Girgaon and Juhu since very few 'mandals' and people come here for visarjan. People who do not enjoy large crows can visit Powai lake to witness visarjans.

Canva

Bandstand Promenade

Though this location is not that famous for visarjan as other are, you can witness the beauty of immersions of small family ganpati idols. People come to Bandstand to avoid large crowds and chaos. There have also been several celebrity spotting at this location during visarjan.

Canva

Versova beach

Versova beach, which is right next to the Juhu beach also witnesses large crowds who come for visarjan. The crowd here is similar to that of Juhu but the masses here are often more enthusiastic that any other locations and it can turn to be one of a kind experience for someone who is witnessing it for the first time.