Versova-Bandra Sea Link Tender for land evokes dull response

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) may get clarity over the casting yard land for the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project by November 20. An official from the MSRDC explained, "A second tender call has been given for the land parcel. In the first call, only one bidder applied. However, as per rules framed by the government, if only one bidder shows interest the tender date has to be extended. On the last date of the second tender call, there will be clarity on the land issue."

Besides this, the authority has also plan to use the Bandra Reclamation land plot opposite its headquarters as an alternative option if they fail to receive a requisite response for the land on lease for casting yard. The official added, "Reclamation land of MSRDC ownership is currently allotted for metro casting yard work and by next year the tenure will end. As only one month left for the new year and if the land is not identified then it will be the option for us to work out."

The authority is looking for 10 hectares of land parcel on a rental basis in a radius of 20 kilometres from Juhu or Versova sea coast. The previously proposed land parcel for casting yard purpose at Juhu seashore was rejected by the Bombay High Court following public interest litigation by a Mumbai based activist Zoru Bhathena raising environmental concerns. The MSRDC has awarded the contract for the 17.17 kilometre VBSL to Reliance Infrastructure at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.