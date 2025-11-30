Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Groping Social Media Influencer Near Radisson Hotel In Goregaon

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old Instagram influencer near the Radisson Hotel bridge in Mumbai on November 26. The accused, identified as Kuldeep Kanaujia, is a resident of Basti in Uttar Pradesh and was employed at a factory near the location of the incident.

Citing Mumbai Police, IANS reported that the authorities tracked and apprehended the suspect using CCTV footage and a coordinated night operation.

Details On The Incident

Earlier on November 28, a 23-year-old woman and social media influencer reported being groped by an unknown man who immediately fled the scene. The incident occurred on November 26 at around 9:43 p.m. while she was walking across a bridge near the Radisson Hotel in Goregaon West.

The young woman added in detail through a post on her Instagram, expressing shock not only at the assault itself but also at the lack of response from bystanders and authorities.

She wrote that not a single person on the busy road stepped forward to assist her. In an attempt to pursue the man, she ran after him, but he disappeared into traffic. Left standing in the middle of the road, she found herself crying and desperately calling out for help.

Calls Made To Several Helpline Numbers Left Unanswered

She added that she also reached out to the police. However, she claimed that none of the emergency numbers, neither the general police helpline nor the women’s safety helpline, responded to her repeated calls.

In her post, she expressed frustration that in a public space, surrounded by hundreds of people, a man could assault her so brazenly and escape without consequence. “That man just fled,” she wrote, adding that she is now left to grapple with the trauma of the incident.

