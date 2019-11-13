2 assault Malvani garden's guard for asking them to leave; 1 held

Mumbai: Malvani police arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly beating up a watchman in Malad (W) on Tuesday evening. Police said the watchman had asked the arrested accused and his 17-year-old friend to vacate the garden after dark, after which they assaulted him. The watchman, Rajesh Sarnam Singh, 50, sustained minor injuries in the scuffle. They have been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for assault.

The 20-year-old accused, Imran Iqbal Hussain Khan, was sitting with his friend on a swing set in a garden, near Charkop Naka. Around 7pm, Singh approached the youths and asked them to leave the garden, as it was closing time. The duo, however, requested him that they wanted to stay for a little longer, to which Singh obliged.

Police said five minutes later, when Singh asked them to vacate the garden, they became violent and started abusing Singh. When the argument escalated, Khan assaulted Singh, in which the latter sustained head injuries. When Singh's wife saw the men assaulting her husband, she raised an alarm and the locals came to Singh's rescue.

The two tried to escape, but were caught by the crowd and were roughly beaten up, said an eyewitness. They were later handed over to Malvani police, who booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons (324) and common intention (34). While Khan was arrested immediately, police called the teen's parents and sent him with a warning.