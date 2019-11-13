Tuition teacher held for ‘raping’ girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 50-year-old tutor was arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a girl student. A case was lodged against Saibal Sunil Choudhary, a Trimurti Nagar resident, at Ajni police station. Inspector Hanumant Urlagondawar said in September, Choudhary, who gave private tuitions, allegedly asked the girl, 16, one of his students, to stay back for extra coaching. He raped her for the first time on September 15. He allegedly took photos and threatened to circulate them on social media if she disclosed it to anyone. Later, he blackmailed her using the photos, and sexually exploited her. When she took ill, her mother thought something was amiss and checked her phone. She found WhatsApp messages between them, threatening the girl, inspector Urlagondawar said. After the victim’s mother approached the police, a case of rape was filed.