22-yr-old held for killing teen girl in Dombivali

Thane: The Dombivli Ramnagar police on Tuesday night arrested a 22-year-old youth for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old girl when she refused to have sex with him in Dombivali.

According to the police, the accused, Deepak Bhange, is the deceased’s neighbour. Bhange is unemployed and live with parents on the first floor. The girl was a third-year BSc student and lived with parents on second floor.

Sources said Bhange knocked the door and entered the victim’s house, saying a squirrel had entered her house.

SP Ahir, the Ramanagar police station senior inspector, said, “The accused, Bhange, entered her house and searched for a squirrel for some time. Later, he bolted the door from inside. Bhange then tried to sexually abuse the girl. Her resistance enraged her, and when she shouted, he strangled her.”

The police said the murder took place when the ngirl was alone at her home. It came to light on Tuesday night when the victim’s mother returned from the work. When she opened the door, she was shocked to find her daughter’s body on the floor. A case was registered under section 302 IPC.

Her mother informed the neighbours, and the police were called in. The cops took her body to Rukhmani hospital in Kalyan for postmortem. The accused was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody till November 16.