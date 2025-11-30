 Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini Initiative
Sangini is a biannual initiative designed to support women employees in multiple dimensions of professional and personal growth. The programme provides guidance on health awareness, personality grooming, financial planning, emotional resilience and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Bhiwandi: In a continued effort to promote women’s empowerment and enhance the overall well-being of its workforce, Torrent Power organised another inspiring session under its women-focused initiative, Sangini. The programme, which has become an important platform for employee development within the organisation, saw the participation of more than 200 women employees. This edition centred on the theme “Nourish to Flourish”, highlighting the essential role of good nutrition, balanced diet and mindful self-care in the lives of working women.

Sangini is a biannual initiative designed to support women employees in multiple dimensions of professional and personal growth. The programme provides guidance on health awareness, personality grooming, financial planning, emotional resilience and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. For every session, Torrent Power invites seasoned experts from relevant fields to share practical knowledge and motivational insights that can help employees make informed choices in their daily lives.

The keynote address at this session was delivered by Sudha Sankaranarayanan, Director R&D and Food Safety (Asia, Middle East & Africa). With over two decades of global experience in the food industry, she is widely known for her expertise and leadership. In her session, she underlined the growing importance of proper nutrition, especially for working women who often struggle to balance professional duties and family responsibilities. She pointed out that in the race to fulfil multiple roles, women frequently overlook their own health, which can have long-term physical and mental consequences. Sudha also shared simple, practical dietary habits that can be easily incorporated into busy schedules, enabling women to stay energised and maintain overall well-being.

An interactive question-and-answer segment followed, where employees sought advice on diet, lifestyle patterns and handling stress related to work and home.

article-image

A spokesperson for Torrent Power said that the company places great emphasis on gender equality, women’s empowerment and employee welfare. Initiatives like Sangini, he said, play a crucial role in helping women staff members become more aware, confident and prepared to meet everyday challenges.

