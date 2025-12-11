Vashi: Salaam Bombay Foundation To Host Gully Fitness League To Boost Health and Confidence Among Adolescents |

The Salaam Bombay Foundation will host the Gully Fitness League, an on-ground fitness initiative aimed at promoting physical well-being, confidence, and teamwork among adolescents, on Friday at the CIDCO Exhibition Turf in Vashi.

Event to Unite Students Through Friendly Fitness Competitions

Scheduled from 10 AM to 1 PM, the league will bring together students from different communities for friendly competitions designed to build both physical and mental resilience. The initiative aligns with the foundation’s efforts to empower underprivileged children through sports, arts, and life-skills programmes.

Focus on Healthy Lifestyles and Peer Bonding

Organisers said the league encourages adolescents to adopt healthier lifestyles while fostering positive peer bonding. Media personnel have been invited to interact with organisers, trainers, and participants during the event.