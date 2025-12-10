Mumbai News: Vile Parle’s Old Ayurvedic Dispensary Transforms Into 5-Storey Urban Health Centre With Yoga, OPD & Dialysis Facility

The five-storey Shri Manohar Parrikar Urban Primary Health Centre in Vile Parle will offer Ayurveda, Allopathy, Yoga therapy and dialysis services under one roof | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 10: A once single-storey Ayurvedic dispensary in Vile Parle has now transformed into a fully equipped five-storey Urban Health Centre, offering yoga, acupressure, Ayurveda, allopathy and soon dialysis services under one roof.

The state-of-the-art facility — Shri Manohar Parrikar Urban Primary Health Centre and Ayurvedic Dispensary — was inaugurated in Ward 84 by BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam and MLA Parag Alavani early this week.

Project Completed With Rs 5.5 Crore Allocation

The upgradation of this centre from a small Ayurvedic unit into a modern multi-speciality civic health facility became possible due to the persistent follow-up of former corporator Abhijit Samant, who secured special funds during his tenure.

Officials said his efforts ensured timely and high-quality completion of the project. Around ₹5.5 crore has been spent on the renovation of the health centre.

Facilities: Yoga, Acupressure, Dialysis Unit, OPDs

The new centre includes a Yoga, Acupressure and Mental Wellness Centre on the 5th floor, aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and stress management among citizens.

The 3rd and 4th floors will soon house a dialysis unit to cater to kidney patients within the locality, reducing the need to travel to bigger hospitals. The 1st and 2nd floors have been designated for Ayurvedic and Allopathic OPD services.

Doctors To Offer Weekly Free Consultations

In a significant social initiative, expert doctors from the area have volunteered to offer free consultations once a week for needy patients, helping make specialist care more accessible at the local level.

Dialysis Service To Benefit 180 Patients Weekly

According to Samant, with the current four-bed facility, they can offer dialysis to around 180 patients in a week. A tender will be floated to outsource the service. However, Samant assured that dialysis service will be offered at a nominal rate decided by BMC.

A Major Public Healthcare Boost For Vile Parle

The civic administration said the upgraded facility will provide convenient, affordable and comprehensive healthcare to thousands of residents, particularly women, senior citizens, children and economically weaker patients.

From Small Dispensary To Landmark Health Centre

The new five-storey health centre marks a major boost to urban public health services in the region, turning a modest dispensary into a modern community healthcare landmark.

